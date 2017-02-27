Today's news

Armed robbery reported in Lawrence, police say

By Conrad Swanson

February 27, 2017

An armed robbery was reported in Lawrence on Sunday afternoon, police say.

Around 2:12 p.m. seven officers responded to the reported armed robbery within the 600 block of Locust Street, according to Lawrence Police Department activity logs.

As of Monday morning no arrests in the Douglas County Jail's online booking logs matched the incident number listed with the reported robbery.

Additional information was not immediately available.

