Archive for Saturday, February 25, 2017

Wichita man convicted of human trafficking

By Associated Press

February 25, 2017

Advertisement

Wichita (ap) — A Wichita man has been found guilty of human trafficking.

U.S. Attorney Tom Beall says 25-year-old Daederick Lacy was convicted Thursday of sex trafficking of a minor, sex trafficking of an adult, and one count of interstate transportation of a minor for prostitution.

Evidence at his trial indicated that two minor females and one adult female worked as prostitutes for Lacy.

Prosecutors say Lacy advertised the victims on a website, rented motel rooms for sex and took the victims to men who paid for sex. He also drove a minor female from Kansas to Texas for prostitution.

Lacy’s sentencing is scheduled for May 11.

More like this story on LJWorld.com

Comments

Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.

Sign in to comment

Marketplace

Lawrence Memorial Hospital 785-505-5000

Find more businesses on Marketplace

Arts & Entertainment · Bars · Theatres · Restaurants · Coffeehouses · Libraries · Antiques · Services