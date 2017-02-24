White House bars major news outlets from press briefing; ‘Nothing like this has ever happened’

News organizations including the New York Times, the Los Angeles Times, CNN and Politico were blocked from joining an informal, on the record White House press briefing on Friday.
The Associated Press chose not to participate in the gaggle following the move by White House press secretary Sean Spicer.
"The AP believes the public should have as much access to the president as possible," Lauren Easton, the AP's director of media relations, said in a statement.
Several news organizations were allowed in, including the conservative website Breitbart News. The site's former executive chairman, Steve Bannon, is chief strategist to President Donald Trump.
The White House defended the decision not to include some news organizations.
"We invited the pool so everyone was represented. We decided to add a couple of additional people beyond the pool. Nothing more than that," said White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders.
Earlier Friday in a speech before the Conservative Political Action Conference, President Donald Trump railed against the media.
Reaction from barred media outlets was swift.
"Nothing like this has ever happened at the White House in our long history of covering multiple administrations of different parties. We strongly protest the exclusion of The New York Times and the other news organizations. Free media access to a transparent government is obviously of crucial national interest," Dean Baquet, the Times' executive editor, said in a statement.
"This is an unacceptable development by the Trump White House. Apparently this is how they retaliate when you report facts they don't like. We'll keep reporting regardless," CNN said in a statement.
Joe Blackford II 41 minutes ago
Another moment of "virtueless reality" from the Trump administration.
Bob Summers 34 minutes ago
Faith and begorrah.
Liberals are the undoing of mankind. Just look at Detroit.
Their irrelevant self serving news fantasies have been a plague on mankind since time immortal.
Randolf Fellows 17 minutes ago
What's the matter Bob, don't have a semi-coherent defense of the Trump administration's move to limit media access and punish those who report stories that embarrass them? Whether Trump's faithful realize it or not, these kinds of shenanigans threaten our democracy. Free speech and fair treatment of the media are not negotiable. Trump's legitimacy as President depends on him observing the rules spelled out in the Constitution. If he can't respect the rules then he's just some idiot sleeping in the White House who Congress is too lazy and timid to remove.
