West Middle School student named Kansas winner in national Doodle 4 Google contest

Alesia Brovtcyna, a seventh grader at West Middle School, wants to be an animator when she grows up. And, as of Thursday afternoon, she may be one step closer to reaching that goal.

The thirteen-year-old could potentially see her art displayed on the Google homepage for an audience of hundreds of millions, she learned Thursday afternoon during a surprise assembly in her honor at West. That day, surrounded by bleachers packed with cheering classmates and teachers, representatives from Google announced Alesia the Kansas winner of the national Doodle 4 Google competition.

“I wasn’t really expecting the entire school,” Alesia said. She wasn’t expecting one of her first-ever drawings to garner the attention of Google when her mother encouraged her to enter the Doodle 4 Google competition a year ago.

The ninth annual contest encourages K-12 students across the United States to put their imagination to work redesigning the Google logo. Inspired by the theme “What I see for the future,” Alesia envisioned a future where “Google technologies connect cultures across space and time.”

Her Doodle, in which “culture and nature coexist peacefully,” according to a Google news release, depicts a bridge linking different landmarks, such as the Egyptian pyramids, the Easter Island statues and what appear to be the famous onion domes of her native St. Petersburg. She says her winning design is about “uniting everyone and nations.”

Alesia, who immigrated from Russia two years ago, says she only started drawing once she arrived in the States.

“I never thought I would draw and I would want to animate for life, but a year ago I started drawing, and then (it’s) like, ‘Oh, I’m drawing pretty good,’” Alesia said. “And now I’m learning how to draw.”

As an aspiring animator, she immediately picked up a pencil and “just drew,” as she put it, when she heard about the contest. One year later, her Doodle had been selected from thousands of entries to earn her a spot as the winner from Kansas — along with 52 other winners from each U.S. state and territory.

Now it’s up to America to vote for the winning doodle. Fans can cast their vote from now to March 5 online at google.com/doodle4google. Google will announce its five national finalists and ultimate national winner on March 31, the same day the winning Doodle will go live on the Google homepage.

That winner will also take home a $30,000 college scholarship as well as a $50,000 Google for Education grant for his or her school toward the establishment and improvement of a computer lab or technology program.

It sounds good to Alesia, but for now, she’s just trying to get over the shock of earning the Kansas title. Her celebratory plan, just in case she wins the whole thing?

“Eat cookies,” Alesia said. Her favorite? The all-American chocolate chip.

