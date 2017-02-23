Wichita zoo welcomes second baby gorilla

Wichita (ap) — A Western lowland gorilla has been born at the Sedgwick County Zoo.

The Wichita Eagle reports the baby gorilla born Wednesday is the first-born for gorillas Kigali and Matt. The gorilla is looking strong, and has been seen nursing and clinging to its mom.

Currently, the gorilla family isn’t on display to zoo visitors.

