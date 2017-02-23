Today's news

Medicaid expansion clears Kansas House on final vote

KanCare logo

Kansas Department of Health and Environment. Enlarge photo.

KanCare logo

By Associated Press

February 23, 2017

Advertisement

TOPEKA — The Kansas House has given final approval to expanding Medicaid, years after many states had already expanded the program.

The House on Thursday gave final approval by an 81 to 44 vote. The vote came after a proposal to expand the program was denied votes and floor debate for years.

The bill will now move to the Senate for possible consideration.

The vote comes as the U.S. Congress considers reforms to the Affordable Care Act, including a possible end to the federal funding for Medicaid expansion. Currently, the federal government funds 94 percent of the cost and will reduce that contribution to 90 percent by 2020. Thirty-one other states, about half with Republican governors, have expanded Medicaid.

More information

• Feb. 22 — Kansas House advances Medicaid expansion bill; final action set for Thursday

More like this story on LJWorld.com

Comments

Greg Cooper 2 hours, 22 minutes ago

Now, assuming the Senate will even consider this bill, how many of them will vote to do so, then wimp out after Brownkoch vetoes it? All because of some stupid ideology that has nothing to do with medical care.

1

Paul Beyer 2 hours, 16 minutes ago

The senate, owned by the Koch brothers and controlled by Wagle will pay lip service at best, thren defeat the bill.

0

Sign in to comment

Marketplace

Briggs Subaru 855-346-9353

Find more businesses on Marketplace

Arts & Entertainment · Bars · Theatres · Restaurants · Coffeehouses · Libraries · Antiques · Services