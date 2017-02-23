KU basketball player Graham arrested on municipal court charge after team’s Big 12 conference win

Several hours after the University of Kansas men’s basketball team celebrated winning its 13th Big 12 conference title in a row, one of the team’s players was arrested after a traffic stop.
Kansas guard Devonté Terrell Graham, 22, was booked into the Douglas County Jail late Wednesday night on suspicion of failing to appear for court, booking logs show. He was arrested on Jayhawk Boulevard.
The failure to appear charge stems from an expired-tag ticket, which was filed in late June in a Lawrence Municipal Court case, court records indicate.
Wednesday was Graham’s 22nd birthday.
Graham was released from jail later Wednesday night after posting a $196 bond, according to the logs.
Graham does not have a criminal history in Douglas County District Court.
Graham apologized Thursday morning, via a news release from KU Athletics, for the "inattention" that led to his arrest.
“This is my fault,” he stated in the release. “I was driving an ex-teammate’s car and I thought the ticket was paid so I didn’t pay attention to the Notice to Appear that I got. That’s on me, and I apologize to everyone. I learned a lesson the hard way.”
Kansas head coach Bill Self, in the release, added: “Devonté made a mistake. This is why we tell our guys to inform us when they receive a citation, no matter how minor. For their sake we don’t want something so minor to become a story.”
Self said no punishment would be forthcoming for Graham.
"He’s obviously a terrific kid and it’s a hard lesson to learn. He thought it was handled and it wasn’t.”
Correction: The circumstances that led to Graham's arrest are still unclear as of Thursday afternoon. A previous version of this article cited a traffic violation connected to a court case number listed on Graham's booking log. That case number was incorrect and not related to Graham, the municipal court told the Journal-World. Check back for updates.
Copyright 2017 The Lawrence Journal-World. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. We strive to uphold our values for every story published.
Comments
David Reynolds 5 hours, 31 minutes ago
You have to be kidding me. Throwing a person in jail for an expired license tag on his car...Really!
There has to be more to the story.
David Reynolds 5 hours, 27 minutes ago
If he had failed to renew then that's on Devonte.
Come on Devonte don't blow everything you worked for all year. 😕
Pete Owens 4 hours, 59 minutes ago
If an expired tag is a big enough issue in Lawrence/Douglas County to require jail time, why not serve him during business hours? It is not like the kid was hiding. He has been on national TV the two nights a week for the last two months and at practice at AFH or in class every other day. To toss a kid in jail for an expired tag is ridiculous. It would not happen to an average student or an average Lawrence resident.
I do appreciate Devonte and Coach Self's high road on this, however. I am sure HCBS will agree that this is getting old.
Dick Sengpiehl 4 hours, 32 minutes ago
At first glance it appears ridiculous. Jail for a minor offense. However, if you are in a high profile position it's obvious you get a lot of attention when something like this happens. A very good kid who learned a hard lesson. Hopefully the arrest can be expunged from his record.
Will Babbit 3 hours, 59 minutes ago
I've seen it happen before, the jail time isn't for the expired tags, it's for blowing off the notice to appear for what they see as ignoring the ticket. I've had acquaintances taken to jail because they forgot about a ticket then got pulled over for something else.
I'm betting he was in a car that got pulled over and they ran everyone's IDs. In this case he would have had a bench warrant it and the chip would have had little choice.
Josh Berg 3 hours, 54 minutes ago
the jail time was not for the tag. It was for failing to appear due to the ticket. While I agree this is excessive he has to be more careful. What if he were pulled over on his way to a game?
First of all, follow the rules of the road. He saved two seconds by not making a full stop at a blinking red light, was that worth it? Second, why assume it was taken care of? They all need to be more careful. Stop interacting with bad people who will make you into a headline and take care of your business. It's almost March so get your ducks in a row
Maddy Griffin 21 minutes ago
Seriously? Having an expired tag makes you a 'bad person''?hese are college kids for chrissakes.
Kim Mandle 1 hour, 22 minutes ago
The arrest does seem excessive and it is news, but not worth Page 1 attention (if that is where it is placed in tomorrow's paper). A minor mistake made by a young man.
Certainly no evidence I'm aware of that he was "interacting with" with bad people.
He has apologized, Self took the high road and the time has come to move on.
Stacy Napier 20 minutes ago
It was a warrant for not taking care of a ticket. That's what happens. Pay your fines.
Sign in to comment