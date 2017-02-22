Three Lawrence students named Kansas winners in International Aviation Art Contest

Three Lawrence students are among the winners of the 2017 International Aviation Art Contest, the Kansas Department of Transportation’s aviation division announced on Wednesday.

The theme of this year’s contest, “Beyond the Clouds,” asked young artists 6 through 17 to create pieces celebrating “the adventures and excitement only available in that special place beyond the clouds,” according to the KDOT-issued news release.



As a first-place winner in her age group, 9-year-old Jade Benimon, of Sunset Hill Elementary School, will receive a $500 scholarship from the Kansas Commission on Aerospace Education, to be used toward an aviation education activity, and will also advance to the national competition. Other top winners include 9-year-old Julietta Otter and 10-year-old Lindsay Hayes, also from Sunset Hill.

All three Lawrence winners will advance to the national competition, according to the news release.

