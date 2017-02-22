Woman who helped Haskell student after alleged rape testifies at trial

When Jonae Scabbyrobe heard fast knocking on the door to her dormitory room and opened up to find her across-the-hall neighbor, she knew something was wrong.

Scabbyrobe asked the woman, an 18-year-old freshman at Haskell Indian Nations University, what was wrong. She replied that Jared Wheeler and Galen Satoe had hurt her.

On Wednesday — the first day of testimony in Satoe's second criminal trial — Scabbyrobe told jurors what she could remember about the reported incident in the early-morning hours of Nov. 15, 2014.

The other man mentioned by the freshman — Wheeler, 21 — pleaded no contest in November 2016 to a single felony count of aggravated battery after his first and only criminal trial in the case ended with a hung jury. He originally faced two felony counts of rape and one felony count of aggravated criminal sodomy.

Satoe, 22, whose first trial also ended with a hung jury, now faces two felony counts of rape and a single felony count of aiding and abetting attempted rape.

On Tuesday jury selection began for Satoe's second trial. That process stretched into Wednesday afternoon.

Once the jurors were selected Douglas County Assistant District Attorney Katy Britton and defense attorney Angela Keck began their opening statements.

Britton said the alleged victim in this case grew up with Satoe and Wheeler in Oklahoma and trusted them both. In fact, Satoe dated the woman in high school, she said.

Then after a night where the two men drank to excess and the three were alone in a dormitory room, things turned violent, Britton said.

First Satoe began to force himself onto the woman, according to Britton, and when she cried out to Wheeler for help he instead held her down and the two raped her.

The woman was "horrified," Britton said. This was "not what she expected from her friends."

Keck, however, argued that Satoe, Wheeler and the woman had a consensual threesome that the woman later regretted. She said that witnesses who will testify in the trial will tell jurors they did not hear struggles or cries for help that morning.

The incident was not "forceful," Keck said. Rather, it was "so consensual it was done quietly," and after the fact the victim began to worry that word would spread.

"She wanted to tell her friends she was raped, but she didn't want the police to know about it," Keck said.

The first witness called to testify was Houston Perez, who lived in the dorm next to Satoe and Wheeler.

Perez said he didn't hear anything suspicious the night of Nov. 14 or the morning of Nov. 15. For much of that time he was sleeping and had been on a double dose of strong pain killers due to a recent surgery, he said.

Next on the stand was Scabbyrobe, who said she took the alleged victim to the bathroom after the reported incident and there they discovered she was bleeding. Soon they found another friend and the police were called.

Initially the victim didn't want to call police, Scabbyrobe said.

"She didn't want nothing to do with the police," she said. "She wanted to go to sleep and ignore it all."

Eventually, however, the police were called and the victim went to the hospital, Scabbyrobe said.

Halfway through Scabbyrobe's testimony Douglas County District Court Judge Paula Martin called a recess for the day. Her testimony will continue at 9 a.m. Thursday.

Both Wheeler and Satoe were arrested on Nov. 15, 2014. They were released from jail later that same day after posting a $75,000 bond each. Both were expelled from the university.

Wheeler was sentenced to serve 60 days in jail after he pleaded no contest to the aggravated battery charge. He is currently serving that time in the Douglas County Jail.

Satoe's trial is scheduled to continue into next week.

