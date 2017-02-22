Police respond to armed robbery report, find suspects in northwest Lawrence

Lawrence police are investigating an armed robbery of a home in central Lawrence, and they now have suspects in custody.

About 12:40 p.m. Wednesday police were dispatched to a residence in central Lawrence for a report of an armed robbery, according to a statement from Officer Drew Fennelly. Police have not released the address or neighborhood of the alleged robbery.

A short time later police stopped a vehicle in northwest Lawrence believed to be connected to the alleged robbery, Fennelly said. As of Wednesday afternoon, police were interviewing those suspects and were no longer seeking additional suspects in the incident, according to the LPD statement.

Fennelly said he was not aware of any injuries related to the alleged robbery. He said further details weren’t immediately available.

