Lawrence elementary students to perform at All-State music convention this week

A handful of Sunflower Elementary School students will represent Lawrence at the Kansas Music Educators Association All-State Elementary Choir concert on Thursday in Wichita.

Fifth graders Madison Brosa, Charlee Burghart and Will Hendricks will perform with other elementary school singers from across the state at 5:45 p.m. at Wichita’s Century II Convention Center. Ava Kohart, a fourth grader at Sunflower, was also named as an alternate for the All-State ensemble. All are members of their school choir, led by Sunflower choir director Pete Gipson.

Additionally, Lawrence’s Cordley Elementary School choir will perform during the annual KMEA in-service workshop at 2:45 p.m. Friday, also at Wichita’s Century II Convention Center. The Cordley choir, led by music teacher Lysette DeBoard, is one of three elementary-aged choral groups chosen by the KMEA to perform at this year’s state convention.

Tickets for this year’s concerts are available at www.wichitatix.com.

