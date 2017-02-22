Douglas County Emergency Management to offer severe weather courses in March

Douglas County Emergency Management is planning its public awareness efforts to prepare county residents for the coming severe weather season.

The department will participate in a statewide Severe Weather Awareness Week from March 6 to 10 with each day focusing on a different aspect of personal or business planning and preparedness for severe weather. The statewide tornado drill with sirens will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, March 7, unless there is a threat of actual severe weather.

In addition, Emergency Management will have two severe weather courses in March. The first is the annual advanced severe weather training symposium from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday March 4, at the Double Tree Hilton, 200 McDonald Drive. Jillian Rodrigue, Emergency Management assistant director, said the symposium is for those who “really enjoy severe weather.” It will explore the details of severe conditions and include case studies of storms that struck Kansas in 2017, she said. Cost of the symposium in $15. Those who make reservations before Friday, Feb. 24, are assured of being served a light breakfast and lunch. To make payments, visit bit.ly/DGCOsymposium.

Emergency Management will have an introductory severe weather class, Weather 101, from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 28, at the Lawrence Public Library.

For more information, call David Hogg at 785-832-5260.

