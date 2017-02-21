Tonganoxie superintendent arrested on suspicion of failing to report abuse, suspended

Tonganoxie USD 464’s superintendent has been arrested on suspicion of failing to report abuse from an incident that allegedly occurred while he was superintendent of a district in an east-central Kansas county, according to a statement from the Tonganoxie school board.

The board released a statement after a special meeting Tuesday night.

The Leavenworth County Sheriff’s Office arrested Superintendent Chris Kleidosty on Tuesday afternoon on a warrant through Linn County, according to the school board’s press release.

Kleidosty is suspected of failing to report abuse from an alleged incident at Prairie View USD 362, a consolidated district near La Cygne, “years ago,” according to the release.

According to the Prairie View school district's website, a current employee there also has been arrested on suspicion of failing to report abuse and has been put on administrative leave.

The board has suspended Kleidosty effective immediately with pay and pending further board action, according to the release.

Tonya Phillips, the district’s director of educational programs, was appointed interim superintendent.

“The safety and well-being of our students is always our highest priority,” the statement said. “The (school board) is committed to transparency and will continue to keep our patrons informed.”

The board hired Kleidosty in May 2016.

