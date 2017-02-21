Legislators reject proposal to double limits on campaign contributions

Topeka (ap) — Kansas legislators on Tuesday overwhelmingly rejected doubling most state limits on contributions to candidates and political parties, mocking a Republican Party leader’s argument that the move would divert donor dollars from independent, “dark money” groups.

The state House voted 101-22 against giving first-round approval to a bill that would have increased contribution limits. Critics contend that increasing how much people, companies and groups can contribute to a campaign will benefit incumbents and make races for governor and the Legislature more expensive — and possibly nastier.

“The very last thing we need in elections is more money,” said Rep. Kathy Wolfe Moore, a Kansas City Democrat.

Kansas hasn’t increased its contribution limits in nearly three decades, and both its $2,000 limit for candidates for governor and its $500 limit for state House candidates are well below the median for all 50 states, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures. Six states, including neighboring Missouri, have no contribution limits, according to the group.

A House committee quietly endorsed the bill earlier this month after Clay Barker, the state GOP’s executive director and a supporter, provided the only testimony. He said Tuesday that the bill reflects a theory that donors’ dollars are limited and they’ll contribute to independent groups if their contributions to candidates and parties are restricted.

“There will not be any more money politics. There will be more money put in the light,” said Republican Rep. Randy Garber, of Sabetha.

The U.S. Supreme Court in 2010 struck down limits on spending by independent, nonprofit groups, resulting in a flood of activity attempting to influence both state and federal races. In Kansas, such groups can avoid disclosing any information about their activities if their material does not “expressly advocate” a candidate’s election or defeat.

Under the bill, the contribution limit for candidates for governor and other statewide offices would double to $4,000. The caps would apply to anyone who contributes — individuals, corporations and political action committees.

The limit for statewide candidates was set in 1989, when lawmakers lowered it from $3,000. Democratic Rep. Tom Sawyer, of Wichita, said the goal was to force candidates to rely on a greater number of smaller contributors to finance their campaigns. Sawyer said the proposed $4,000 limit is “probably where we should be” when considering inflation.

The bill would boost the contribution limit for state Senate candidates to $2,500 from $1,000. It would double the limit for state House to $1,000.

The limit on contributions to a state party organization also would double to $30,000 from $15,000 a year.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. We strive to uphold our values for every story published.