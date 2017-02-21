Baldwin City Council shoots down proposed setback change

The Baldwin City Council unanimously rejected Tuesday a proposed text amendment that would have allowed shallower setbacks for all new home construction.

With the action, the council overruled a Baldwin City Planning Commission recommendation to allow 20-foot setbacks from street easements for new home construction. City zoning currently requires 30-foot setbacks.

Planning Commissioner Casey Simoneau argued at the Council’s Feb. 7 meeting that the text amendment was needed if many of the city’s few remaining platted lots were to be developed. Because of drainage at the rear of those lots, they can’t be developed with 30-foot setbacks, he said.

The concern of the majority of the Council was that the text amendment created the right to build new homes with 20-foot setbacks. That right would not give neighbors with 30-foot setbacks any means of preventing a home built next to them from having a shallower setback.

Councilwoman Kathy Gerstner said she could support shallower setbacks for future subdivisions, but not for those already platted. She added, however, that 20-foot setbacks seemed too shallow even for future subdivisions, and that she would prefer 25-foot setbacks.

Councilman Steve Bauer said he opposed any change.

“I’ve seen neighborhoods where it is closer, and it’s just different,” he said. “I know we are doing this for the developers, but it is the community we need to think about.”

In other business, the council considered the first reading of an ordinance creating a neighborhood revitalization program, which would make property tax rebates available for new construction and improvements to existing buildings. The program, which would sunset in five years, would:

• Rebate 100 percent of the property tax value of new residential, industrial and commercial construction for five years and allow sliding-scale rebates for the next five years.

• Provide five-year 100 percent rebates on increases in property value from improvements to existing homes, businesses or industrial buildings that add more than 10 percent to a property’s appraised value.

• Provide 10-year 95 percent rebates for projects with affordable housing or historic building designations.

Gerstner said she would like to do away with sliding scale rebates in the second five years, which she said could tie the financial hands of future city councils.

“I have deep concern the second five years is too long,” she said. “That’s a big chunk of property taxes we won’t collect that we will need for services.”

Gerstner said the program’s five-year sunset also was too long, suggesting it only be offered for the next two years.

Baldwin City planning director Ed Courton said the proposed ordinance allowed the City Council to dissolve the program at any time.

Bauer said the second five years was added to make the Baldwin City program stand out from those in nearby cities. He also argued the five-year sunset was needed to make the program more effective. The intent of the program was not to immediately increase the tax base but encourage new home construction that would attract more people to the city. The taxes the city would rebate would never be available to the city if the new homes weren’t built, he said.

Speaking in support of Gerstner’s position was Dave Hill, president of Mid America Bank and the Baldwin City Economic Development Corporation.

“I think five years is adequate,” he said. “If we don’t get anything in the next two years, I’m ready to say 'go to 10 years.'”

The council will consider approving the neighborhood revitalization program at its March 7 meeting.

