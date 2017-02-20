Waging Peace’ exhibit opening at ECM

A new exhibit at Ecumenical Campus Ministries documents the 100-year legacy of the American Friends Service Committee in communities across the globe.

An opening reception for “Waging Peace: 100 Years of Action” is planned from 7 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 21, at the ECM, 1204 Oread Ave. American Friends Service Committee staffers will speak about their work locally and globally, then and now.

The exhibit will be open through May 31 at the ECM. The following discussion nights are planned in conjunction: “Youth and Race: Are Young People Racists?” on March 14; “Peace and Conflict: Do Guns Give Us Peace?” on April 13; and “Refugees and Immigration: What Can We Do?” on May 4. Discussion nights are at 7 p.m. at the ECM.

ECM and the Oread Friends Meeting are co-hosting the “Waging Peace” exhibit and related events.

