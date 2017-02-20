Three sex crimes reported in Lawrence since Friday, police say

Three sex crimes have been reported in Lawrence since Friday.

The Lawrence Police Department's daily activity logs show the individual reports were taken on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

The first was reported at 7 p.m. Friday, the second was reported at 2:19 p.m. Saturday and the third was reported at 2:47 p.m. on Sunday.

It is unclear where the reports were taken because the address for each of the three incidents is redacted in the activity logs.

A spokeswoman with the Lawrence Police Department said she didn't have any additional information to share currently, but may have more information on Tuesday.

As of Monday morning no arrests in the Douglas County Jail booking logs bear incident numbers matching any of the reported sex crimes.

Additional information was not immediately available.

