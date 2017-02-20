KU student reports being groped in October at Oliver Hall

University of Kansas police are investigating a report of an unknown man groping a woman’s breasts at a residence hall last fall.

The victim, a female student, reported the sexual battery to police on Saturday, Deputy Chief James Anguiano of the KU Office of Public Safety said.

She told police an unknown man had placed his hands on her breasts between 5:40 p.m. and 11 p.m. Oct. 27, 2016, in a room at Oliver Hall, 1815 Naismith Drive.

Anguiano said police continue to investigate and have limited information right now, including in what room the incident happened and whether the woman was impaired or incapacitated.

KU police notified media of the report Sunday in an emailed crime alert. The incident fit criteria to warrant a timely warning under the federal Clery Act, because the report was a sexual battery involving an unknown suspect, Anguiano said.

“We want to alert the community that if they have any information to assist us, that if they know of anything happening on that date, or maybe seen something out of the ordinary at Oliver Hall, we want them to call us,” Anguiano said.

Anyone with information about the incident or the identity of the man can call Crime Stoppers at 864-8888 or KU police at 864-5900.

Anguiano said it’s unknown whether the report could be connected to another sexual battery involving two victims that allegedly occurred at Oliver Hall Oct. 26 and was reported to KU police Oct. 27. In that case, Jon J. Myers was charged Oct. 28 with sexual battery and aggravated sexual battery, and has pleaded not guilty.

Copyright 2017 The Lawrence Journal-World. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. We strive to uphold our values for every story published.