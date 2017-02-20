Douglas County Commission to consider switching to new health care provider network

The Douglas County Commission will consider Wednesday a request the county switch to a new provider network for its self-insured health plan.

The request is the only nonconsent item of the County Commission’s light agenda other than appointments to various boards. In a memo to commissioners, Assistant County Administrator Sarah Plinsky wrote that the county has used Freedom Select Network for Health Care Providers for 16 years. She noted that now self-insured health plans have more options, and providers are offering larger discounts.

Plinsky recommends for the 2017-2018 health insurance year, the county switch to the Cigna PPO network, which offers a 47.3 percent discount compared to the 43.1 percent of Freedom Selection. The change would save the county from $250,000 to $300,000 annually, she reports.

The Douglas County Commission meets at 4 p.m. Wednesday at the Douglas County Courthouse, 1100 Massachusetts St. For a complete meeting agenda, visit douglascountyks.org.

Copyright 2017 The Lawrence Journal-World. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. We strive to uphold our values for every story published.