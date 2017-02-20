Archive for Monday, February 20, 2017

Douglas County Commission to consider switching to new health care provider network

By Elvyn Jones

February 20, 2017

The Douglas County Commission will consider Wednesday a request the county switch to a new provider network for its self-insured health plan.

The request is the only nonconsent item of the County Commission’s light agenda other than appointments to various boards. In a memo to commissioners, Assistant County Administrator Sarah Plinsky wrote that the county has used Freedom Select Network for Health Care Providers for 16 years. She noted that now self-insured health plans have more options, and providers are offering larger discounts.

Plinsky recommends for the 2017-2018 health insurance year, the county switch to the Cigna PPO network, which offers a 47.3 percent discount compared to the 43.1 percent of Freedom Selection. The change would save the county from $250,000 to $300,000 annually, she reports.

The Douglas County Commission meets at 4 p.m. Wednesday at the Douglas County Courthouse, 1100 Massachusetts St. For a complete meeting agenda, visit douglascountyks.org.

Comments

