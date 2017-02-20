Body camera footage reveals new information about Lawrence police officer accused of battering suspect

Body camera footage obtained by the Journal-World has revealed new information about a Lawrence police officer who was accused of attacking a man at a Tecumseh strip club last year.

Though the footage, which was provided by the Shawnee County Sheriff's Office, did not capture the incident itself, it does show both the officer, Kyle Owens, and the reported victim, Elijah Masquat, offering their version of the events.

A number of details about the reported battery remain unclear and the Lawrence Police Department has declined to answer specific questions about the incident, citing personnel issues. However, the footage does show Owens was on duty in the early morning hours of April 17, 2016.

That morning, at 7128 SE U.S. Highway 40, where an adult nightclub named Tommi Knockers is located, Owens said he was transferring Masquat into a Shawnee County deputy's car.

"I'm putting him in the cage and had had him turned around towards me and he wrapped one of his legs around the back of my legs," Owens said. "So I pushed on his left arm, wrapped around his collar bone area to push him back in the cage and he lets go of his foothold and then I fall into the cage on him and he bit my finger."

As Owens offers his statement, the other law enforcement officers around provide him with medical supplies to clean the wound on his hand.

"And then as a knee-jerk reaction, for me that was a pretty good pinch, I hit him in the face about three times," Owens said.

Wind obscures much of the footage's audio.

Later, Owens said Masquat's bite cut through the leather glove he had been wearing. Officers examine the glove under a light source, but the cut is not visible in detail.

Masquat has an extensive criminal history in Douglas County, district court records show. Since 2007, he has been convicted on multiple criminal counts including drug offenses, assault on a law enforcement officer, theft and obstruction of the legal process.

After speaking with Owens, investigating officers take Masquat's statements as he sits in the back of a deputy's vehicle.

The law enforcement officers ask Masquat to focus multiple times and repeat their questions often. His answers are laden with curse words and slurred.

Maquat denied biting Owens or wrapping his legs around the officer. Instead he insists Owens was out to hurt him.

"He walks me over, starts pushing me about two feet from the vehicle and I'm like 'Hey, this dude's fixing to attack me,'" Masquat said. "He just wants to put me in a chokehold or something stupid."

"Right before he throws me in the car I asked the officer, I said 'Hey Brian, please help me, this guy is fixing to try and hurt me,'" he continued. "Did you hear that?"

An unseen officer in the background replies: "I did."

Masquat continues arguing Owens shoved him and tried to choke him before hitting him in the face.

After a brief conversation, the law enforcement officers take Masquat to Stormont Vail Hospital to be evaluated.

At the hospital, Masquat continues shouting, swearing and stomping his boots on the ground and the deputies ask him multiple times to try and be quiet.

Eventually Masquat was booked into the Shawnee County Jail.

Lawrence Police Chief Tarik Khatib asked the Shawnee County Sheriff's Office to investigate the matter, and eventually detectives submitted their findings to the Shawnee County District Attorney's Office on June 17, 2016.

Owens resigned from his position with the Lawrence Police Department in late August and the Shawnee County District Attorney decided not to press charges against him on Sept. 1, 2016.

Currently, Owens' certification to work as a police officer in Kansas is in good standing and he is employed with another department in the state.

