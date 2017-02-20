Baldwin City school board learns cost of replacing district offices

— The Baldwin City school board received Monday a critical piece of information needed if it is to sell the current district office.

Cynde Frick, district financial operations director, told the board she received an estimate from an architect of the cost of replacing with a metal building the current district offices, as well as the district shop and maintenance space now located in the 700 block Chapel Street. A 6,500-square-foot replacement building would cost from $700,000 to $800,000 if built on property the district owns northwest of the high school, she said.

Superintendent Paul Dorathy said the cost could be scaled back should the board chose to pursue other options for the district offices, such as locating them in another district facility or leasing space.

The district is considering its options concerning the district office space because of Baker University’s expressed interest in purchasing that site and the vacant square block the district owns in the 500 block of Chapel Street. The university is interested in the properties that abut its campus to secure its northern boundary for future needs.

It was revealed at the school board’s December meeting that an independent appraiser Baker hired pegged the two properties’ value at $191,000. It was also revealed Baker made an offer to purchase the properties for that sum by providing the use of its stadium from the 2016-2017 school year through 2021-2022 as an offsetting value. The letter with the offer said the stadium use value for 2016 would be $35,000. That yearly value would increase 2 percent a year to $38,642 in 2021.

School Board President Nick Harris said he and board members Kelley Bethell-Smith and Greg Kruger recently met with Baker President Lynne Murray and other university representatives to discuss the school’s interest in the properties.

Harris said he noted that the district paid $25,000 this year for the use of the university stadium and asked why the Baker offer increased that lease amount to $35,000 for next year. He also asked about the possibility of Baker allowing district teachers to take classes at a reduced rate as part of the university’s purchase agreement for the properties.

Baker officials were informed that should the school board decide to sell the properties, it would do so through a transparent bidding process, Harris said. Baker would be allowed to rework and resubmit its offer, which would be considered with any others submitted for the properties, he said.

The board and Baker representatives are to meet again this month, Harris said.

In other business, the board:

• Approved a changes for the 2017-2018 school year to the district’s 3- and 4-year-old early childhood programs that East Central Kansas Cooperative in Education Director Dan Wray requested.

The change will blend the current half-day 4-year-old at-risk classroom at Baldwin Elementary School Primary Center into the three Preschool Enhancement Program classes. The change will allow the district to accept more typically developing students, increasing the PEP classes' enrollment to 15 students each. The all-day at-risk program would be unchanged. Because the half-day at-risk class will end, the change will not have any increased costs, Dorathy said.

• Learned from Dorathy that a district committee has been established to study how to measure the return on the district’s investment in academic technology. The committee should have a finished report in the fall. That report would be finished before the board considered its annual classroom computer purchases in January 2018, but not before the board would be asked this spring to purchase replacement iPads for the high school.

The district has been replacing annually the 4-year-old iPads graduating high school seniors were issued as freshmen.

