Lawrence City Commission to vote on Parks and Recreation sponsorship policy

Contributions from individuals or businesses could help fund the city’s next new park, trail or sports complex.

At its meeting Tuesday, the Lawrence City Commission will consider approving the proposed Parks and Recreation Sponsorship Policy, which lays out guidelines for program sponsorship and naming rights for recreation centers, playgrounds, outdoor sports complexes, trails and other facilities.

To what extent the city should allow sponsored naming rights has been the most contentious issue, with some commissioners expressing concerns that selling permanent naming rights is not appropriate at all or only appropriate for substantial contributions.

“My personal preference is that we have significant contributions to the cost of a facility if we’re going to do naming rights,” Vice Mayor Stuart Boley said. “But I realize that other people disagree, and I’m confident that future commissions will be able to figure this out."

After an initial discussion of the policy, city staff added a section to the proposed policy giving the commission sole discretion over naming rights for city park and facilities. Boley said he was initially worried about the policy, but that he is happy with what staff members have come forward with, and he is hoping the commission can approve a final policy that will last.

“I think if we get a good policy that doesn’t have to be changed every time we have a change of commissions, that I think is probably the goal,” Boley said. “Let’s get a policy that will last longer than one commission.”

The Parks and Recreation Department maintains 54 parks, a citywide trail system, recreation centers, aquatic centers, a nature center, a golf course, and offers sports leagues and other programming. City Manager Tom Markus has said program sponsorships and naming rights can help support the department’s operating and maintenance costs.

Apart from naming rights, sponsorships can go toward supporting Parks and Recreation programs, or smaller features such as park shelters or benches. As currently written, the policy dictates that a proposed sponsorship will require different levels of review and approval depending on the amount and length of the sponsorship. In addition to naming rights for parks and facilities, City Commission approval would be required for sponsorships that would generate $25,000 per year or more for the city or last for more than five years.

The City Commission will convene at 5:45 p.m. Tuesday at City Hall, 6 E. Sixth St.

