Kansas game warden official says Facebook page is helpful

The social media page is helpful, Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks and Tourism game warden Dan Melson told the Wichita Eagle. Melson, who created the page in 2014, said he came up with the idea after seeing other states doing well with theirs. It was created to show the public what the group does.

“So much of our work is back on some remote gravel road, and we just don’t find many people out there,” Melson said.

He said the page was crucial to the understaffed law enforcement group.

“We really needed a niche like this; we’re just so understaffed for a law enforcement group,” Melson said.

The page has also helped media outlets across Kansas to easily gain information for potential stories. Melson said he’s impressed with how many media outlets want to help spread the page’s content.

Officials are hoping the social media exposure will help as a recruiting tool. Melson said the department has six vacancies for field officers.

Kansas game wardens are some of the lowest paid in the nation, making it difficult to recruit and retain staff.

The game wardens’ Facebook page is the second-most followed law enforcement page in Kansas.

