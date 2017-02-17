Lawrence Home Show kicks off Friday

Visitors can expect “everything from the front door to the backyard” at this weekend’s Lawrence Home Show, once again hosted by the Lawrence Home Builders Association at the Crown Toyota Pavilion, 3430 Iowa St.

That’s how LHBA executive director Bobbie Flory describes the 17th annual event, which kicks off at 4 p.m. Friday and runs through 4 p.m. Sunday. With approximately 60 local exhibitors on the roster this year, folks will have plenty of opportunity to shop around, ask questions and, ideally, have a little fun in the process.

“It’s a real hands-on experience,” Flory says of the show. “It’s convenient because it’s a one-stop-shop.”

She expects more than 2,000 people to attend this year’s showcase of local home improvement experts and building professionals. Exhibitors include Dream Kitchen & Supply, Douglas County Extension Master Gardeners, Mesler Roofing and Exteriors, Natural Breeze Remodeling and Pine Landscape Center, among others.

For those interested in home improvement, Flory says, the show offers a glimpse into new trends, products and services being offered locally. If you’re looking for inspiration or don’t know where to start, try asking one of the dozens of exhibitors at this weekend’s Home Show, Flory suggests. They’re there to help.

“This is a perfect time of year to get the ideas and come out and start looking at ways you can execute those ideas,” she says.



If you go:

What: Lawrence Home Builders Association's 17th annual Lawrence Home Show

Where: Crown Toyota Pavilion, 3430 Iowa St.

When: 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday

Cost: Entry is $5 for adults. Children get in free. Two-dollars-off coupons are available at www.lawrencehomeshow.com.

Copyright 2017 The Lawrence Journal-World. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. We strive to uphold our values for every story published.