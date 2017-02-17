Lawrence High School freshman hit by vehicle near 19th and Louisiana

A Lawrence High School student suffered minor injuries after she was hit by a vehicle Friday afternoon, the Lawrence school district said in a news release.

Around 3:45 p.m. a girl was hit by a truck near the intersection of 19th and Louisiana streets.

Traffic was slowed at the intersection for about half an hour.

The girl is a freshman at Lawrence High School, the release said. Her injuries were nonlife-threatening and she was not taken to the hospital.

The person driving the truck was not a Lawrence High School student, the release said.

Additional information was not immediately available.

