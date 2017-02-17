Lawrence High School freshman hit by vehicle near 19th and Louisiana

A Lawrence High School student suffered minor injuries after she was hit by a vehicle Friday afternoon, the Lawrence school district said in a news release.
Around 3:45 p.m. a girl was hit by a truck near the intersection of 19th and Louisiana streets.
Traffic was slowed at the intersection for about half an hour.
The girl is a freshman at Lawrence High School, the release said. Her injuries were nonlife-threatening and she was not taken to the hospital.
The person driving the truck was not a Lawrence High School student, the release said.
Additional information was not immediately available.
Copyright 2017 The Lawrence Journal-World. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. We strive to uphold our values for every story published.
Comments
Rick Aldrich 1 hour ago
I hate going that away during school hours. Kids just don't pay attention to the color of the street lights at all. Lived across the street from Lawrence high school for 22 years and seen it on a daily basis. Glad to hear the young lady is okay.
Sign in to comment