Lawrence City Commission agenda set for Feb. 21 meeting

Consent agenda

• Approve City Commission meeting minutes from 02/14/17

• Receive minutes from various boards and commissions

• Approve all claims. The list of claims will be posted by the Finance Department on Monday prior to the meeting. If Monday is a holiday, the claims will be posted as soon as possible the next business day.

• Approve appointments as recommended by the Mayor.

• Bid and purchase items:

a) Award bid for Bid No. B1703, Project No. PW1626 - Traffic Signal Improvements at K-10 Highway and Wakarusa Drive, to Wildcat Concrete Services, for $108,770, provided the contractor can meet the terms established in the contract documents.

b) Approve the purchase of three (3) 2017 Chevrolet 4x4 9c1 Pursuit Tahoe’s from Roberts Chevrolet Buick, in the amount of $107,434.50, utilizing the Mid America Council of Public Procurement contract.

c) Award hourly rate and unit priced contractual services bids for electrical, carpentry, painting, plumbing, concrete, excavation, HVAC, engineering, and design services, for the Parks and Recreation Department, as outlined in the bid documents.

• Adopt the following ordinances on first reading:

a) Ordinance No. 9330, authorizing the possession and consumption of alcohol on the 100 block of E. 8th Street and the intersection of 8th Street and New Hampshire Street from 12:00 p.m. – 11:00 p.m. on Friday April 21, 2017 for the 2017 Downtown Shot Put Event.

b) Ordinance No. 9334, allowing the sale, possession, and consumption of alcohol on Sunday, May 7, 2017 at 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. in South Park and on Massachusetts Street between North Park and South Park Street, associated with the 2017 Art in the Park Event; provided the sale, possession, and consumption are pursuant to City of Lawrence and State of Kansas law.

• Accept dedication of easements as shown on Final Plat, PF-17-00027, for Riverridge Addition No. 4, located at 1901 Riverridge Road. Submitted by CFS Engineers, for Larry D. and Linda R. Copp, property owners of record.

• Accept dedication of easements and rights-of-way as shown on Final Plat, PF-16-00558, for Naismith Creek Addition, located at 751 W. 29th Terrace. Submitted by Landplan Engineering, PA, for Savannah Holdings, LLC, property owner of record.

• Accept dedication of easements and rights-of-way, associated with Minor Subdivision, MS-16-00507, located at 3101 Iowa Street. Submitted by Landplan Engineering for Central Bank of the Midwest, property owner of record.

• Accept dedication of new easements and vacation of existing right-of-way (alley) as shown on Final Plat, PF-16-00512, for HERE @ Kansas, located at 1029 and 1031 Mississippi Street and 0 Illinois Street. Submitted by Landplan Engineering, for STADPKG, LLC and 1029 Mississippi, LLC, property owners of record.

• Approve a Special Event Permit, SE-17-00057, for the Kansas Relays Pole Vault Competition, located at 4931 W. 6th Street. Submitted by Salty Iguana, for Cherry Hill Properties, LLC, property owner of record.

• Authorize the Mayor to execute the City/State Agreement for the Wakarusa and Harvard Roundabout project, Project No. PW1527.

• Authorize the City Manager to execute the license agreement with Lawrence Farmers Market, Inc., allowing the use of the Public Library Plaza Park and Vermont Street Parking Garage for Tuesday markets, and City Parking Lot 8 for Saturday markets, during the 2017 farmer’s market season.

• Approve the following items related to the Kansas Food Truck Festival:

a) Adopt on first reading Ordinance No. 9331, allowing the possession and consumption of alcohol on the 800 block of Pennsylvania Street, the 600 block of E. 9th Street, and the 600 block of E. 8th Street on Saturday, May 6, 2017, from 12:00 p.m. to 11:59 p.m. during this event for the Kansas Food Truck Festival.

b) Approve a Special Event Permit, SE-17-00048, for the Kansas Food Truck Festival at 810 Pennsylvania Street on May 6, 2017. Submitted by Cider Gallery LLC, property owner of record.

• Approve the Planning and Development Services 2016 Year End Revenue and Expenditure Report for the Regulation of Building Permit Activity, pursuant to Section 5-174 of the City Code.

• Authorize the City Manager to execute a Video Service Provider’s Agreement with RG Fiber, LLC.

• Authorize the City Manager to execute a contract with the law firm of Fletcher, Rohrbaugh & Chahine to continue indigent defense services in municipal court for an additional two years.

• Authorize the City Manager to execute a Billing Agreement with Lawrence Memorial Hospital for persons in the custody of the Lawrence Police Department.

• Approve a temporary six-month drinking establishment license for John Brown Underground, LLC, subject to conditions.

• Approve outside agency application for 2018 funding.

• Receive the Affordable Housing Advisory Board Annual Report.

Receive public comment of a general nature

Discuss commission items

Receive city manager’s report

Regular Agenda

• Conduct appeal hearing initiated by Chris Black, the owner of an exterior wood-fired furnace located on the property at 1501 Learnard Avenue. Consider adopting Resolution No. 7190, declaring the use of the exterior wood-fired furnace to be a nuisance as defined by section 9-201 of the city code, and order the owner to remove or abate such nuisance by a specified timeframe.

Action: Conduct appeal hearing and declare the use of the exterior wood-fired furnace to be a nuisance as defined by section 9-201 of the city code, if appropriate.

• Consider approving the proposed Parks and Recreation Sponsorship Policy, establishing guidelines for sponsorships in support of Parks and Recreation programs and facilities.

Action: Approve the proposed Parks and Recreation Sponsorship Policy, if appropriate.

• Consider motion to recess into executive session for approximately 60 minutes for the purpose of consultation with attorneys for the City about matters deemed privileged in the attorney-client relationship in order to keep attorney-client matters confidential at this time. At the end of the executive session, the City Commission will resume its regular meeting in the City Commission Room.

Action: Approve motion to recess into executive session for approximately 60 minutes for the purpose of consultation with attorneys for the City about matters deemed privileged in the attorney-client relationship, if appropriate.

The City Commission will convene at 5:45 p.m. Tuesday, 6 E. Sixth St.

Copyright 2017 The Lawrence Journal-World. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. We strive to uphold our values for every story published.