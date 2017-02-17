Banner featuring Shawnee Mission North Indian mascot taken down at Lawrence High School

A banner outside of Lawrence High School’s main gymnasium featuring Shawnee Mission North High School’s mascot, an Indian chief in headdress, was removed Friday after complaints from students, according to the LHS student newspaper.

The story in the Budget said the request to remove the banner was made by the school’s Intertribal Club.

Lawrence’s boys and girls basketball teams traveled to Shawnee Mission North for games Tuesday. After the game, senior Madison McKinney, a member of the LHS girls basketball team, wrote a post on Facebook criticizing Shawnee Mission North’s mascot and chants.

“I dread playing here at Shawnee Mission North,” McKinney wrote. “Having an ‘Indian’ as your mascot is bad enough, but to have your school call their values ‘tribal (tenets),’ your band yell ‘do it for your culture’ during our free throws, and to do the tomahawk chop during the starting lineup.. this is beyond disrespectful. I’m so (irritated) that this is still happening.”

McKinney’s post on Facebook has been shared more than 400 times, and a video that she posted of students chanting has more than 37,000 views.

"I'm really glad that (the school) took action so quickly," McKinney told the Journal-World Friday night. "When I posted it on Facebook, I didn't expect that kind of reaction. To have support from administrators and different teachers around the school was really comforting and supporting."

Lawrence athletic director Bill DeWitt, also an assistant principal, told the Budget on Friday that he recently stopped using Shawnee Mission North’s mascot in athletic updates on Twitter, and that it was an easy decision to remove the banner.

“When we have the opportunity to control things and it puts kids in a place where they feel some trust and some respect by their own school, then we’ve got to try to do that,” DeWitt told the Budget. “(...) If you would’ve gone to the game Tuesday night at Shawnee Mission North, and you were a Native American student, you would have walked away from that game going ‘You know what? That’s a little much.'"

In a text message to the Journal-World Friday, DeWitt said he has “nothing more to add on the banner situation."

Athletics officials at Shawnee Mission North could not be reached for comment Friday evening.

Copyright 2017 The Lawrence Journal-World. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. We strive to uphold our values for every story published.