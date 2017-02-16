Today's news

Wichita police: Drive-thru used in pharmacy theft

By Associated Press

February 16, 2017

Wichita — Wichita police are looking for two males who entered a pharmacy through a drive-thru window took about $10,000 in prescription medications.

Sgt. Nikki Woodrow says the Walgreens pharmacy was closed when the theft occurred early Thursday.

The thieves took drugs such as OxyContin, oxycodone and hydrocodone but didn’t take any cash.

Police did not release the race or approximate age of the suspects. One was wearing a camouflage hooded sweatshirt, a white T-shirt, dark pants and gloves. The other wore a dark hooded sweatshirt and dark pants.

