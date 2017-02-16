Wichita businessman Wink Hartman running for Kansas governor

Topeka — Wichita oilman Wink Hartman is entering next year's Kansas gubernatorial race.
The Topeka Capital-Journal reports that Hartman announced Wednesday that he is starting a campaign for the Republican nomination.
Gov. Sam Brownback can't seek a third term, leaving the job open for the first time since Democratic Gov. Mark Parkinson declined to run in 2010.
Hartman is an oil industry business owner and GOP donor. He sought the 4th District seat in the U.S. House in 2010, but lost to Mike Pompeo in the Republican primary. Pompeo resigned to accept appointment as CIA director under President Donald Trump.
Hartman says he's "watched the dysfunction in Topeka with increasing frustration." He says Topeka is "creating uncertainty" and "making things more difficult" instead of "improving the quality of life for Kansans."
Joe Blackford II 1 hour, 59 minutes ago
Shades of the Kansas State Fair, REO Speedwagon will be playing Wink's arena on March 24 . . .
http://www.hartmanarena.com
"Mr. Wink Hartman is the Owner of Wichita Wings. Mr. Hartman oversees a variety of companies including Hartman Oil Company, which under his leadership has become one of the largest independent oil producers in the state of Kansas. He held a variety of positions starting in the oil fields beginning at the age of 14. His work history continued on and included everything from house painting to advertising sales to building speculative houses. In 1990, he returned again to the oil business when he purchased Hartman Oil Company. He is also the Owner of both the Wichita Wild Professional Indoor Football Team and The Wichita Wings Professional Indoor Soccer Team; both of which play out of Hartman Arena. He was named 2008 “Businessman of the Year” by the Wichita Business Journal, and was also enshrined in the Entrepreneurship Hall of Fame at Butler Community College in 2009. Mr. Hartman graduated from Wichita State University with double majors in marketing and economics."
http://www.bloomberg.com/research/stocks/private/person.asp?personId=232559917&privcapId=232457160
Bob Smith 33 minutes ago
What manner of trainwreck will the Democrats nominate this time? Stay tuned.
