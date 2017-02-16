Today's news

Salina Airport to honor pilot with sculpture

By Associated Press

February 16, 2017

Salina — The Salina Airport Authority has decided to create a public viewing area that includes a 16-foot sculpture memorializing record-setting aviator Steve Fossett.

The Salina Journal reports that Executive Director Tim Rogers told the airport’s board on Wednesday that the area will be built using endowment money and a construction fund with the Greater Salina Community Foundation.

About $350,000 is available, most of it coming from the construction fund.

Fossett was the first person to fly nonstop around the world without refueling, starting his journey from the Salina airport on Feb. 28, 2005, and returning March 3. The pilot also set many other aviation records before he died in a 2007 plane crash.

Rogers says storyboards describing Fossett and his records will also be on display in the viewing area.

