Salina Airport to honor pilot with sculpture

— The Salina Airport Authority has decided to create a public viewing area that includes a 16-foot sculpture memorializing record-setting aviator Steve Fossett.

The Salina Journal reports that Executive Director Tim Rogers told the airport’s board on Wednesday that the area will be built using endowment money and a construction fund with the Greater Salina Community Foundation.

About $350,000 is available, most of it coming from the construction fund.

Fossett was the first person to fly nonstop around the world without refueling, starting his journey from the Salina airport on Feb. 28, 2005, and returning March 3. The pilot also set many other aviation records before he died in a 2007 plane crash.

Rogers says storyboards describing Fossett and his records will also be on display in the viewing area.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. We strive to uphold our values for every story published.