SUV driver injures pedestrian in early-morning accident; alcohol may have been involved

A man was injured early Wednesday morning after a possibly intoxicated woman hit him with her vehicle, police say.

Shortly after 2 a.m. a Lawrence woman driving an SUV in a parking lot at 925 Iowa St. hit a man who was walking in the area, said Lawrence Police Department spokeswoman Kim Murphree.

Seven officers responded to the scene, Lawrence Police Department activity logs indicate.

"The man suffered injuries to his leg, but refused medical treatment or transport," Murphree said.

Instead the man, who is a Lawrence resident, went to Lawrence Memorial Hospital using "private transportation," she added.

Investigators are looking into whether alcohol was a factor in the accident, Murphree said.

In an incident that Murphree said was related to the parking lot accident, the Douglas County Jail's online booking logs show a Lawrence woman was arrested later Wednesday morning on suspicion of leaving the scene of an accident involving an injury, driving under the influence and aggravated battery.

The woman, Angelina Spencer, 44, was arrested at 148 Pawnee Ave., at 2:47 a.m., the booking logs show.

Because the police reports regarding the incidents are not yet complete, Murphree said additional information was not immediately available.

Spencer is currently being held in the Douglas County Jail. She does not have a criminal history in Douglas County.

