New cardiac monitors, chest compression devices to be purchased for Lawrence-Douglas County Fire Medical

Though he is reluctant to say so, sometimes a machine can do a better job than a human, said Lawrence-Douglas County Fire Medical Chief Mark Bradford.

Such is the case when patients need chest compressions to stay alive, he said.

Wednesday afternoon Douglas County commissioners unanimously approved the purchase of several devices LDCFM will be able to use in situations where patients require cardiac care.

In all, the county will spend $422,495 on 11 cardiac monitors and five AutoPulse devices, said county purchasing director Jackie Waggoner. The cash had already been allocated in the county's approved budget for 2017.

The AutoPulse devices can perform chest compressions in the place of a paramedic, Bradford said. And in these situations the machine can provide more consistent compressions.

"The rate is automatic," he said. "Continuing the circulation of blood to all of the significant organs, the brain, the heart, the lungs and kidneys are all paramount in somebody surviving," he said.

LDCFM knows the AutoPulse devices can increase the chances of a patient living because it has already put them to the test, Bradford said. Currently the agency has six of the devices in place, but the newly approved purchase will allow them to outfit more of their vehicles with them.

"We've already seen an increase in clinical saves of people that were clinically dead and have been resuscitated," Bradford said.

In addition, the cardiac monitors the county plans to buy will replace LDCFM's existing machines, which are no longer state of the art, Bradford said.

The new monitors will give paramedics "a better interpretation of EKG tracings in the field" than what the department is currently using, Bradford said.

In addition to allowing the department to better serve cardiac patients, the new machines will also allow for better coordination with Lawrence Memorial Hospital, which also uses the newest technology, Bradford said.

In other action Wednesday, commissioners approved the soliciting of bids for the county's supply of rock aggregates, hot mix asphalt, signs and other miscellaneous items.

Commissioners meet each Wednesday at 4 p.m. in the Douglas County Courthouse, 1100 Massachusetts St. The meetings are open to the public.

More information and a full agenda can be found online at douglascountyks.org/commission/meetings.

