Lawrence woman accused of robbery, assault with a deadly weapon

A Lawrence woman was arrested Monday on suspicion of aggravated robbery and other crimes.

Alicia Nicole Kistner, 27, was arrested around 1:30 p.m. Monday, according to the Douglas County Jail's online booking logs. She is accused of aggravated robbery and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

A Lawrence Police Department incident number listed with Kistner's arrest shows a connection with a domestic disturbance from Sunday. Two police officers responded to the reported disturbance around 2:51 p.m., the logs indicate.

It is unclear where the incident took place because the address is redacted in the logs.

In 2016 Kistner was convicted of a felony theft charge, a misdemeanor charge of endangering a child and another misdemeanor charge of possession of paraphernalia, according to the Kansas Department of Corrections. All three convictions stemmed from an incident in 2014 in Douglas County.

After her arrest Kistner was booked into the Douglas County Jail, where she is currently being held without bond.

Additional information was not immediately available.

