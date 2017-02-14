Lawrence man arrested in connection with January sex crime report

A Lawrence man arrested Monday is accused of criminal sodomy in connection with a sex crime reported in January, police say.

The man, 43, was arrested Monday in downtown Lawrence on suspicion of aggravated criminal sodomy, domestic battery and criminal threat, the Douglas County Jail's online booking logs indicate.

As of Tuesday morning criminal charges had not been filed against the man in Douglas County District Court.

Four officers responded to the Jan. 19 incident shortly after 5 p.m. in the 3600 block of East 25th Street, the logs state.

The man is currently being held in the Douglas County Jail without bond. He does not have a criminal record listed with the Kansas Department of Corrections.

Additional information was not immediately available.

