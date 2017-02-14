City to hold public meetings Wednesday to gather input for strategic plan

The City of Lawrence will hold two meetings Wednesday to gather public input for the City Commission’s strategic plan.

The public input will be gathered and presented to the commission when it meets on Feb. 20 to continue work on the strategic plan. The plan will identify the commission’s goals for the future of the city, as well as the necessary steps to accomplish those goals. The plan will be integrated into annual budget planning and updated regularly.

The meetings, which will be structured the same, will be a chance for community members to provide feedback to the commission regarding the strategic plan and the future of the city.

The meetings will be from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Both will be in the Heritage Room at the Carnegie Building, 200 W. Ninth St.

