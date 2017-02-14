Aerial photo shows construction progress in KU’s Central District

The $350 million Central District redevelopment area on the University of Kansas campus — bordered by Irving Hill Road in the foreground and 19th Street in the upper right area of the frame — is pictured on Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2017.

Multiple new buildings are now framed and walled-in in areas that less than a year ago were large expanses of dirt.

In front, along Irving Hill Road is the new $117 million Integrated Science Building, considered a keystone of the overall project and slated for completion in July 2018.

Behind the science building is a new student union (between science building and Anschutz Sports Pavilion) slated for completion in summer 2018, a new parking garage slated for completion in early 2017, and a new utility plant slated for completion in 2018.

A new residence hall and dining facility, set to open to students in fall 2018, is visible behind Oliver Hall, next to 19th Street. A new student apartment complex, slated for completion in July 2018, is visible at far right.

The roundabout and connecting roads also are new. From the roundabout, 18th Street extends to Naismith Drive. Ousdahl Road now extends from 19th Street, through the roundabout and to the new parking garage.

Burge Union, Stouffer Place apartments and McCollum Hall all were torn down prior to the new construction.

