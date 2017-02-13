Latest Douglas County court filings for Feb. 13, 2017

Marriages
Jonathan Wayne Walston, 39, Lawrence, and Courtney Nicole Cross, 35, Lawrence.
Omar Samuels, 37, Lawrence, and Lena Mills, 63, Lawrence.
Antonio Espinoza Vera, 29, Lawrence, and Holli Bemis, 35, Lawrence.
Michelle Nicole Sanchez, 40, Eudora, and Paul Allen Ray, 40, Eudora.
Devon Anthony, 36, Lawrence, and Vanessa Williams, 27, Lawrence.
Divorces
No divorces were granted in Douglas County.
Bankruptcies
No bankruptcies were filed in Douglas County.
Foreclosures
The Douglas County sheriff holds a public auction of foreclosed property every Thursday. The auction is at 10 a.m. in the jury assembly room of the Douglas County Courthouse. Anyone can bid, including the previous owner.
March 3, 2017
Evelyn Simpson, 2404 Haversham Drive, Lawrence. Judgment: $133,806.
March 9, 2017
Sean Weeks, 1615 Savage St., Eudora. Judgment: $118,631.
