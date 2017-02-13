Today's news

Latest Douglas County court filings for Feb. 13, 2017

By Staff Reports

February 13, 2017

Marriages

Jonathan Wayne Walston, 39, Lawrence, and Courtney Nicole Cross, 35, Lawrence.

Omar Samuels, 37, Lawrence, and Lena Mills, 63, Lawrence.

Antonio Espinoza Vera, 29, Lawrence, and Holli Bemis, 35, Lawrence.

Michelle Nicole Sanchez, 40, Eudora, and Paul Allen Ray, 40, Eudora.

Devon Anthony, 36, Lawrence, and Vanessa Williams, 27, Lawrence.

Divorces

No divorces were granted in Douglas County.

Bankruptcies

No bankruptcies were filed in Douglas County.

Foreclosures

The Douglas County sheriff holds a public auction of foreclosed property every Thursday. The auction is at 10 a.m. in the jury assembly room of the Douglas County Courthouse. Anyone can bid, including the previous owner.

March 3, 2017

Evelyn Simpson, 2404 Haversham Drive, Lawrence. Judgment: $133,806.

March 9, 2017

Sean Weeks, 1615 Savage St., Eudora. Judgment: $118,631.

