Journal-World to launch new website to manage newspaper subscriptions; creates new e-edition of J-W

Starting Monday, Journal-World subscribers who need to stop delivery of their newspapers while on vacation, change their addresses or undertake any number of other tasks now have a new online option for managing their subscriptions.
The newspaper is launching its subscribe.ljworld.com website, which allows subscribers to complete a number of tasks that previously required contacting a customer service representative. Among the features of the website:
• Subscribers who want to have delivery of the newspaper stopped while on vacation can choose their start and stop dates online.
• Readers who have their newspaper subscriptions automatically billed monthly to their credit card accounts can change their credit card information through the website.
• Subscribers who have moved can enter their new addresses.
• Readers can start a new subscription.
• Current subscribers can make comments or concerns about the delivery of the newspaper.
The Journal-World will continue to provide in-person customer service for those who seek it by calling 843-1000 or by visiting the Journal-World’s offices at 645 New Hampshire St. during normal business hours.
Also on Monday, the Journal-World will launch a new e-edition of the newspaper and create a subscription program for people who want regular access to the e-edition of the Journal-World.
The e-edition is the digital replica of the print newspaper. It can be accessed daily from ljworld.com. Subscribers to the print edition of the Journal-World will have free access to the e-edition. Those who do not subscribe to the print newspaper but wish to view the e-edition can purchase a digital-only subscription at subscribe.ljworld.com
Annual subscriptions are $15 per month, monthly subscriptions are $18.25 per month, and a one day pass is $10.
Anyone seeking to access the e-edition will need an email address associated with their subscription and a password. Subscribers seeking to access their accounts for the first time should call the Journal-World at 843-1000 or toll free at 1-800-578-8748 or email subs@ljworld.com. In the email, please include subscriber name, delivery address and phone number.
People who want to start new subscriptions to the digital edition can create an account at subscribe.ljworld.com.
The Journal-World’s traditional websites, including LJWorld.com, KUsports.com and Wellcommons.com will continue to be entirely free for readers to access and use. The subscription program is only for the e-edition of the printed Journal-World.
“There is a segment of our readership who wants to see the actual pages of the printed Journal-World in a digital format,” said Editor Chad Lawhorn. “For people who want that specialized service, we believe it is appropriate to charge a fee.”
The new version of the e-edition does include several features that the previous Green Edition did not. Those include:
• The e-edition now is available via a mobile app. The free app can be downloaded at either the Mac App store or the GooglePlay store under the name Journal-World e-edition.
• A new story function that allows users to highlight an individual story and increase its font size for easier reading.
• A 30-day archive that allows users to see past editions of the newspaper on any device.
• The ability to download the e-edition and read it while offline.
“For people who want to see the full complement of the newspaper — all the articles, all the photos, all the display and classified advertising — this new system will make for a very easy and user-friendly experience,” Lawhorn said.
