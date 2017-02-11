Archive for Saturday, February 11, 2017

Kansas Democrats pick Thompson to run for US House seat

By Roxana Hegeman | Associated Press

February 11, 2017

Advertisement

Wichita — Kansas Democrats have picked civil rights attorney Jim Thompson to run for the U.S. House seat Mike Pompeo vacated when he became CIA director under President Donald Trump.

The 46-year-old Thompson will run against Republican state Treasurer Ron Estes in the April 11 special election, the nation’s first special congressional election since Trump took office.

Democrats view it as their best chance to win the seat representing the southern Kansas’ conservative 4th District due to voter discontent.

Republicans have represented the district since Todd Tiahrt unseated veteran Democratic Rep. Dan Glickman in 1994.

Thompson is a 46-year-old political newcomer and Army veteran.

More like this story on LJWorld.com

Comments

Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.

Sign in to comment

Marketplace

D & D Tire Company 785-843-0191

Find more businesses on Marketplace

Arts & Entertainment · Bars · Theatres · Restaurants · Coffeehouses · Libraries · Antiques · Services