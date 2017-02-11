Datebook: Biochemistry of Love, Mr. Mojo Risin’ tribute to The Doors and other events for Feb. 11

Don't Miss:
The Biochemistry of Love and Herbal Aphrodisiacs, 9 a.m.-noon, Merkaba Wellness Center, 841 New Hampshire St. (Pre-register: 785-371-1141)
Mr. Mojo Risin’s Tribute to The Doors, 9 p.m., The Jackpot Music Hall, 943 Massachusetts St.
Red Dog’s Fun Run, 7:30 a.m., parking lot behind Kizer-Cummings Jewelers, 833 Massachusetts St.
Kaw Valley Seed Fair, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Building 21, Douglas County Fairgrounds, 2110 Harper St.
Community Sneak Peek at New Home, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Bridge Haven Village, 1701 Research Park Drive.
Local District 2 of Kansas Authors Club Meeting, 1:30-3 p.m., Room B, lower level, Lawrence Public Library, 707 Vermont St.
Free State Brewing Company tours of East Side Brewery, 2 p.m., 1927 Moodie Road.
Saturday Afternoon Ragtime, 2-4 p.m., Watkins Museum of History, 1047 Massachusetts St.
Americana Music Academy Community Jam, 3-5 p.m., Americana Music Academy, 1419 Massachusetts St.
American Legion Bingo, doors open 4:30 p.m., first games 6:45 p.m., American Legion Post No. 14, 3408 W. Sixth St.
Free State Baseball and Softball Auction, 6-10 p.m., Six Mile Chop House, 4931 W. Sixth St.
Sexual Trauma & Abuse Center Benefit, 6:30 - 9 p.m., Love Garden Sounds, 822 Massachusetts St.
The Mark of Zorro with Lawrence Community Orchestra, 6:45 p.m., Liberty Hall Cinema, 644 Massachusetts St.
After Hours at the Library: Carnaval de la Biblioteca, 7 p.m., Lawrence Public Library, 707 Vermont St.
