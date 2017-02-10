Kansas police chief injured in unusual accident

WILSON — The Kansas Highway Patrol says a central Kansas police chief was injured after an unoccupied police car struck him.

The patrol say 69-year-old Wilson Police Chief Robert Charles Doepp was hurt early Friday on a highway one mile east of Wilson.

The Hays Post reports a vehicle driven by 39-year-old Amanda Ann Thrasher, of Wilson, struck an Ellsworth County Sheriff's vehicle that was parked and unoccupied. That vehicle then hit an unoccupied Wilson police vehicle, which hit Doepp.

Doepp was taken to Ellsworth County Medical Center, which declined to release his condition.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. We strive to uphold our values for every story published.