Somalis stalled by travel ban arrive in Kansas City

— Nine members of a Somali refugee family have flown into Kansas City after a legal fight over President Donald Trump's travel ban stalled their arrival.

The Kansas City Star reports that more than 30 well-wishers greeted the 36-year-old mother and her children upon their arrival Wednesday.

The family was prevented last week from departing Kenya, where they've lived several years in a refugee camp. But migrants have begun arriving in the U.S. after a federal judge in Seattle put on hold Trump's executive order. It had temporarily suspended the nation's refugee program and immigration from seven mostly Muslim countries that have raised terrorism concerns

Trump administration lawyers have appealed that decision and the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals is expected to rule later this week.

