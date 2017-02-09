Republicans set to pick nominee for Pompeo’s U.S. House seat in Kansas

— Republicans pick their nominee Thursday for a south central Kansas congressional seat held for more than two decades by the GOP but vacated recently by Mike Pompeo to become President Donald Trump's CIA director.

The April 11 vote is the nation's first special congressional election since Trump's win, and Democrats are hoping to channel voter discontent into an upset in the heavily Republican district.

But GOP leaders are not taking the seat for granted.

"These special elections are low turnout, which means if a group really gets organized and energized and well funded they can boost their own turnout — which would flip a seat. So we are not taking this as just a solid Republican seat that we will win easily," said Clay Barker, executive director of the Kansas Republican Party.

Republicans have represented the district that encompasses the state's largest city of Wichita since Todd Tiahrt unseated veteran Democratic Rep. Dan Glickman in 1994. Pompeo won the state's 4th District seat in 2010, when Tiahrt gave it up to run unsuccessfully for the U.S. Senate. Tiahrt lost a GOP primary race to Pompeo in 2014, and he is among a crowded field now seeking his party's nomination.

Others running include Alan Cobb, a former Trump campaign staffer and ex-lobbyist for Koch Industries; state Treasurer Ron Estes; Wichita city council member Pete Meitzner; former talk show host Joseph Ashby and lawyers George Bruce and Eric Jeffrey Kidwell.

"This special election gives people that have been so angry and frustrated with what the Trump administration has been doing since they have taken over, it gives them their first chance to fight back," said Kerry Gooch, executive director of the Kansas Democratic Party.

Democrats are already portraying whoever wins the GOP nomination as a rubber stamp for the President. They are mounting voter registration drives, organizing local party leaders and urging voters to elect a Democrat who will be a check on Trump in Washington, D.C.

Barker said he has received a call from the White House and Trump's aides are interested in the race because it is the first since November.

The National Republican Campaign Committee is also sending one of its lawyers to Kansas for Thursday's vote and the party will be signing an agreement to help the nominee fundraise.

Cobb said he turned down a job offer as senior White House adviser for the Agriculture Department in order to run for the seat. He worked as director of coalitions for Trump's campaign and was on his transition team. He also was former state director for Charles and David Koch's political network, Americans for Prosperity. Koch Industries, the conglomerate founded by the Koch family, is headquartered in Wichita.

Trump has "done a great job so far," Cobb said, adding that he believes ties to the President will help him win the congressional seat in a district Trump won overwhelmingly.

Estes also is an early favorite running for the GOP nomination, and he and his wife are both delegates at Thursday's convention. Estes was one of the electors who voted for Trump, and said he is pleased with the direction the new President has taken the country.

The Republican nominee will be chosen by the 126 delegates gathering Thursday evening. Democrats and Libertarians both choose their candidates on Saturday.

