New Kansas school health plan could prove complex

— A legislative audit has found that Kansas school districts could save millions of dollars by consolidating health insurance plans, but the change would shift costs to teachers and other staff.

The Topeka Capital-Journal reports that the audit released Wednesday said using a single statewide health insurance plan could save the reviewed districts a total of $63 million a year.

But some lawmakers say $24 million of that amount would come from transferring insurance costs from districts to workers. The audit said consolidation would also reduce insurance coverage in 98 of the 101 districts sampled in the report.

The audit report also says the aggressive consolidation timeline called for in Gov. Sam Brownback's budget plan would make the change difficult. The report says more time is needed to potentially search for vendors and wait for current insurance contracts to expire.

