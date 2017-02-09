Appeals court refuses to reinstate Trump’s travel ban

SAN FRANCISCO — A federal appeals court refused Thursday to reinstate President Donald Trump's ban on travelers from seven predominantly Muslim nations, dealing another legal setback to the new administration's immigration policy.
In a unanimous decision, the panel of three judges from the San Francisco-based 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals declined to block a lower-court ruling that suspended the ban and allowed previously barred travelers to enter the U.S.
An appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court is possible and would put the decision in the hands of a divided court that has a vacancy. Trump's nominee, Neil Gorsuch, could not be confirmed in time to take part in any consideration of the ban.
The appeals panel said the government presented no evidence to explain the urgent need for the executive order to take effect immediately. The judges noted compelling public interests on both sides.
"On the one hand, the public has a powerful interest in national security and in the ability of an elected president to enact policies. And on the other, the public also has an interest in free flow of travel, in avoiding separation of families, and in freedom from discrimination."
The court rejected the administration's claim that it did not have the authority to review the president's executive order.
"There is no precedent to support this claimed unreviewability, which runs contrary to the fundamental structure of our constitutional democracy," the court said.
Last week, U.S. District Judge James Robart in Seattle issued a temporary restraining order halting the ban after Washington state and Minnesota sued. The ban temporarily suspended the nation's refugee program and immigration from countries that have raised terrorism concerns.
Justice Department lawyers appealed to the 9th Circuit, arguing that the president has the constitutional power to restrict entry to the United States and that the courts cannot second-guess his determination that such a step was needed to prevent terrorism.
The states said Trump's travel ban harmed individuals, businesses and universities. Citing Trump's campaign promise to stop Muslims from entering the U.S., they said the ban unconstitutionally blocked entry to people based on religion.
Both sides faced tough questioning during an hour of arguments Tuesday. The judges hammered away at the administration's claim that the ban was motivated by terrorism fears, but they also challenged the states' argument that it targeted Muslims.
"I have trouble understanding why we're supposed to infer religious animus when, in fact, the vast majority of Muslims would not be affected," Judge Richard Clifton, a George W. Bush nominee, asked an attorney representing Washington state and Minnesota.
Only 15 percent of the world's Muslims are affected by the executive order, the judge said, citing his own calculations.
"Has the government pointed to any evidence connecting these countries to terrorism?" Judge Michelle T. Friedland, who was appointed by President Barack Obama, asked the Justice Department attorney.
After the ban was put on hold, the State Department quickly said people from the seven countries — Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen — with valid visas could travel to the U.S. The decision led to tearful reunions at airports round the country.
The ban was set to expire in 90 days, meaning it could run its course before the Supreme Court would take up the issue. The administration also could change the order, including changing its scope or duration.
Comments
Fred Whitehead Jr. 4 hours, 16 minutes ago
TRUMP ;LOOSES!!!!!!!! TRUMP LOOSES!!!!!!!!!
THERE IS A GOD!!!!!!!!
This LIBERAL is celebrating a great day!
Now........... Tell me more about this WALL.....you know....the one "Mexico is going to provide with great generosity......................THAT wall...
Greg Cooper 3 hours, 45 minutes ago
Don't expect any appeal of this order until the Trump appointee is confirmed and on the job They know they can not win under current personnel, and they know the EO violated the Constitution and current law. The only way Trump can win is to wait, hope that his new pet is on his side, even after he has called out judges in general.
Bottom line, I don't see this order ever seeing the light of day again. And America, the great, wins.
Bob Forer 2 hours, 44 minutes ago
Delay is not an option for Trump.
1). There is a limited time in which to appeal.
2). Time is of the essence as the executive order expires in 90 days.
Either way, trump loses.
Let the petulant tweets begin......and pass the popcorn, please.
Chris Bohling 2 hours, 39 minutes ago
Well, he could always just issue another EO with another travel ban.
Bob Forer 2 hours, 28 minutes ago
Which would probably be thrown out as an impermissible attempt by the executive branch to circumvent the authority of the judiciary.
If trump wants a constitutional showdown, he'll get it. And he will lose.
Bob Summers 3 hours, 29 minutes ago
The Liberal human gives sanctuary to criminals that have murdered and raped. The Liberal gives constitutional rights to foreign terrorists that have never set foot on American soil.
Liberals are painting themselves into a corner.
Fred Whitehead Jr. 2 hours, 38 minutes ago
Hey Bob!! I am so proud of you, you have affirmed my faith in humanity. Only you in this forum could find a way to use the Rush Limbaugh designation "liberal" in this discussion.
Oh, well, I waded in using the term on myself. I guess I should not be surprised. Pass the paint brush.
Bob Forer 2 hours, 33 minutes ago
My butthurt tender little snowflake summers:
Did you catch the unanimous part of the decision, which included a Republican appointed judge? There are many conservatives out there who respect our Constitution and rule of law.
Taliban much?
Bob Summers 1 hour, 56 minutes ago
Contrived rulings by activist Liberal judges. The Washington judge is a Patty Murray judge.
SCOTUS will throw the two states out. No standing.
nice try
David Holroyd 3 hours, 3 minutes ago
Is Joe Arpaio really considering to apply for the Lawrence Chief of Police? Why doesn't the Journal World check into this?
Bob Forer 2 hours, 51 minutes ago
Justice reigns and rains.
Bob Forer 2 hours, 38 minutes ago
Suck it up, snowflakes. Our justice system has spoken.
Fred Whitehead Jr. 1 hour, 26 minutes ago
It is late and I gotta go work tomorrow. But I have noted one thing that I believe that I and maybe one other contributor to these forums has dared to mention, the "I" word.
Now I know that some of you fine folks will blanch at my use of the mainstream media outlets, they are really great and do a wonderful job. (Sorry, Bob)..But today I heard it.....the "I" word on the main stream media......lame stream media...if you so desire......."Impeachment"!!
Now I know that will kindle a lot of upset in the Trump faithful, they all knew (or should have) his negatives. The miles and miles of negative commentary oh the illegitimate candidate (He only won nomination with 30% to 35% of the primary votes) was pretty well known even the stuff from the "fake news" crowd. They voted for him anyway and with a generous boost from the ancient and outdated "Electoral College" he becomes the Commander in Chief. (Not my choice or acceptance).
So now the tide turns. The judges Trump had denigrated and dismissed have turned on him and put him in his place. Oh, there will be a lot more to this story, believe me, it will take a long time to die.
But the fact that "Impeachment" has surfaced in the lame stream media (not my opinion) I am heartened and hopeful that this will gain support and enough steam to bounce the braying jackass out on his butt...But it may take a whole battalion of troops from Fort Knox to pry him out of the executive mansion. Stay tuned......this might get very, very interesting!!!
