Two sex crimes reported in Lawrence since Sunday, police say

A sex crime was reported Tuesday afternoon, police say. This is the second such crime reported this week.

Tuesday's report was called in to police at 4:26 p.m., according to Lawrence Police Department activity logs. One officer responded to the call.

The second sex crime was reported at 3:19 a.m. Sunday, the logs say. Three officers responded to the scene.

It is unclear where the two reports were taken because their addresses are redacted in the activity logs.

As of Wednesday morning no arrests in the Douglas County Jail's online booking logs match the reported incidents.

Additional information was not immediately available.

