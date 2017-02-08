Douglas County Commission approves funding for director of behavioral health projects

Douglas County Commission approved funding for a two-year temporary position of director of behavioral health projects at their meeting Wednesday.

Assistant to the County Administrator Jill Jolicoeur told commissioners that with salary, benefits, office space and equipment, the position would have an annual expense of $132,000. The position was modeled on that of Robert Bieniecki, coordinator of the Douglas County Criminal Justice Coordinating Council, she said.

County commissioners have recently acknowledged that the county faces a challenge in identifying the services needed to make effective the proposed mental health crisis intervention center. Commissioners agreed the person hired for the new position would work with Bert Nash Community Mental Heath, Lawrence Memorial Hospital and other community mental health partners in identifying service gaps in a continuum of mental health care. The job description also would have the new director research behavioral health models, collect data, prepare reports and provide insight for the design of the crisis intervention center.

Commissioner Nancy Thellman said she had long lobbied for the position. Bieniecki's success only made the need more obvious, she said.

“It was clear that we need that on the mental health side — having an expert with real-world experience, who is dedicated and with the ability to make information in a digestible form,” she said. “We need that expert who can help us think about not only the crisis center, but also pre-crisis and post-crisis, so we can see the whole picture.”

Jolicoeur said the county would start advertising for the position by Friday and would probably accept applications for 30 days.

Although commissioners approved funding for the position for two years, they agreed it could be extended, depending on available funds and the status of the crisis center.

The county and Bert Nash Community Mental Health Center have a 2015 memorandum of understanding to build the crisis center on property that Bert Nash owns across Second Street from its headquarters. The site was expanded last year when the county acquired the adjacent Lawrence school district maintenance yard. However, any funds to build the crisis center would only become available should county voters approve a bond issue for its construction and operation.

In other business, commissioners:

• Authorized utility relocation payments associated with this year’s West County Road 458 improvement project. Douglas County Rural Water District No. 5 will be paid $202,320 to relocate waterlines to accommodate wider ditches and the realigned curves, and AT&T; will be paid $142,468 to move its copper and fiber-optic lines.

• Approved a 10-year expanded conditional use permit for a private airstrip about 2 miles south of Eudora at 1123 East 2000 Road. The expansion allows the owners of two new residences that will be built on the property to use the airstrip for powered parachutes.

