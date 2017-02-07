More than 4 months since embezzlement conviction, former Lawrence mayor still awaits sentencing

More than four months have passed since Lawrence's former mayor, Jeremy Farmer, was convicted of transporting stolen money across state lines and he is still awaiting sentencing.

On Sept. 28 Farmer pleaded guilty in a federal courtroom in Topeka to one felony count of transportation of stolen funds. The case arose in August 2015 after it was revealed that Farmer had not paid more than $50,000 in federal and state payroll taxes on behalf of Just Food, where he worked as the nonprofit's executive director.

U.S. District Judge Carlos Murguia accepted Farmer's guilty plea in September and ordered the completion of a pre-sentence investigation, which will be used to determine his sentence.

In January the Journal-World reached out to the office of U.S. District Attorney Tom Beall in the District of Kansas and spokesman Jim Cross confirmed that a sentencing date had not yet been set for Farmer.

The case's online docket will be updated when Farmer's pre-sentence investigation is complete and a date is set for a sentencing hearing, Cross said.

As of Tuesday, the docket in Farmer's case has not been updated.

Depending on Farmer's criminal history, which is a part of the pre-sentence investigation, he could face up to 10 years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000.

Farmer is not currently in the state's custody. Murguia allowed him to remain free on a $5,000 bond.

Farmer was hired at Just Food — whose mission is to feed the hungry in Douglas County — in 2011. He resigned that position and his seat on the Lawrence City Commission after he was accused of stealing money from the nonprofit.

Originally Farmer said Just Food's taxes went unpaid due to an oversight.

