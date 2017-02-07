Liberty Memorial Central Middle School to stage original play in honor of Black History Month

Liberty Memorial Central Middle School will stage a production of "April Fourth, 1968 'Dare to Dream'" from 7 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the school, 1400 Massachusetts St.

The school's Conversation P.E.A.C.E. Club is sponsoring the production, which pays homage to the civil rights movement (the titular date refers to the day Martin Luther King Jr. was fatally shot outside a Memphis hotel) in celebration of Black History Month. Written and directed by club coordinator Rita Rials, "April Fourth" will be performed by a cast of Liberty Memorial Central staff, community members and local students.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Tickets cost $5 for adults, while children get in free. All proceeds support Liberty Memorial Central Middle School.

Copyright 2017 The Lawrence Journal-World. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. We strive to uphold our values for every story published.