Pence breaks tie as Senate confirms DeVos for Education post

Washington — The Senate on Tuesday confirmed school choice advocate Betsy DeVos as Education secretary by the narrowest of margins, with Vice President Mike Pence breaking a 50-50 tie in a historic vote.
Two Republicans joined Democrats in the unsuccessful effort to derail the nomination of the wealthy Republican donor. The Senate historian said Pence's vote was the first by a vice president to break a tie on a Cabinet nomination.
Democrats cited her lack of public school experience and financial interests in organizations pushing charter schools. DeVos has said she would divest herself from those organizations.
Republicans Susan Collins of Maine and Lisa Murkowski of Alaska fear that DeVos' focus on charter schools will undermine remote public schools in their states.
Despite the win, DeVos emerges bruised from the highly divisive nomination process. She has faced criticism, even ridicule for her stumbles and confusion during her confirmation hearing and scathing criticism from teachers unions and civil rights activists over her support of charter schools and her conservative religious ideology.
President Donald Trump accused Democrats of seeking to torpedo education progress. In a tweet before the vote, he wrote "Betsy DeVos is a reformer, and she is going to be a great Education Sec. for our kids!" Pence tweeted later in the day that supporting DeVos was "a vote for every child having a chance at a world-class education."
Devos, 59, is the wife of Dick DeVos, the heir to the Amway marketing fortune. She has spent more than two decades promoting charter schools and publicly funded voucher programs for private schools in her home state of Michigan and in other states.
Democrats were quick to denounce the confirmation.
"President Trump's swamp got a new billionaire today," the Democratic National Committee said in a statement. "Millions of teachers, parents and students could not have made their opposition to Betsy DeVos' confirmation any clearer — they do not want someone whose only education experience is dismantling public schools."
Sen. Patty Murray of Washington state, the top Democrat on the Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee vowed to continue championing quality public education in America.
"We may not have won this fight today, but people across the country have stood up and made their voices heard on the importance of strong public education in America, and we are not going to stand down."
DeVos supporters, however, saw her confirmation as an occasion to breathe new life into troubled American school system and a chance to shift power from Washington to the local level.
"She has been a leader in the movement for public charter schools — the most successful reform of public education during the last thirty years," said Sen. Lamar Alexander, the chairman of the education committee. "And she has worked tirelessly to help low-income children have more choices of better schools."
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said DeVos will seek to empower states, not federal bureaucrats, to make important education decisions.
"I know that she is committed to improving our education system so that every child — every child — has a brighter future," McConnell said ahead of the vote.
Emotions ran high ahead of the vote as constituents jammed senators' phone lines with calls and protesters gathered outside the Capitol, including one person in a grizzly bear costume to ridicule DeVos' comment during her confirmation hearing that some schools might want guns to protect against grizzlies. Her opponents also charge that DeVos has no experience to run public schools, having never attended one or sent her children to a public school.
DeVos has provided few details about her policy agenda. She will have to weigh in on the implementation of the Every Student Succeeds Act and possibly undo some of the previous administration's regulation initiatives on school accountability and spending, which have been criticized by Republicans as federal overreach. Rules on such things as accountability already have been on hold.
She will have to address several hot-button issues in higher education, such as rising tuition costs, growing student debt and the troubled for-profit colleges, many of which have closed down, leaving students with huge loans and without a good education or job prospects. Observers will pay close attention to how DeVos deals with sexual assault and freedom of speech on campuses.
DeVos will also have to react to Trump's campaign proposal of funneling $20 billion of public funds toward school vouchers.
In addition to DeVos, Republicans hope to confirm a series of other divisive nominees this week: Alabama Republican Sen. Jeff Sessions as attorney general, GOP Rep. Tom Price of Georgia as health secretary and financier Steven Mnuchin as treasury secretary.
Comments
Brad Greenwood 8 hours, 27 minutes ago
Proof positive that our Repulsican Senators don't give a rat's a$$ about our children's education.
Randolf Fellows 8 hours, 14 minutes ago
I think the evidence was pretty compelling before this vote, Brad. The other thing this vote demonstrates is just how rigidly the Republican party sets policy and expects (and gets) blind obedience from it's membership. The vast majority of Republicans in Congress are far too afraid the political retaliation to vote their conscience or even vote with their constituents if it means going against their party line. I do hope they are blamed as strongly as Trump when his idiotic approach to government proves disastrous to our country.
Phillip Chappuie 8 hours, 6 minutes ago
Draining the swamp with billionaire cronyism. Disgusting. I have never seen such an outcry by Kansas citizens go so completely ignored by our so called Senators. Jerry and Pat clearly don't understand the Kansan values of public education. DeVos is completely devoid of any knowledge on how to do this job. Just keep signing the checks baby.
Bob Summers 7 hours, 30 minutes ago
There will be nothing DeVos can do to improve education in America. The Liberal bureaucracy is a woven mosaic of incompetency that will never allow children to break the worldwide top twenty in math, reading or science proficiency.
America already spends the most money in the world. No amount of money will help.
Thanks go to the angry, bitter, complex enlightened people with the Liberal genetic condition that has left American education in the lower bowels of world wide education.
http://www.businessinsider.com/pisa-worldwide-ranking-of-math-science-reading-skills-2016-12
http://www.bbc.com/news/education-38212070
http://www.npr.org/sections/thetwo-way/2013/12/03/248329823/u-s-high-school-students-slide-in-math-reading-science
Alex Landazuri 7 hours, 28 minutes ago
keep your head in the sand bob. she may not be able to make it better, but she is going to make it much worse.
Bob Summers 7 hours, 24 minutes ago
Much worse because the Liberal are profound obstructionists as well as bitter.
Fred Whitehead Jr. 1 hour, 57 minutes ago
LIBERAL......LIBERAL.........LIBERAL..........IT RINGS OFF OF BOB'S TONGUE LIKE A STRAIGHT ARROW AIMED AT EVERYTHING AND EVERYONE HE DOES NOT LIKE.!!!!!!!!
LIBERAL.....LIBERAL.....You bet I am a "Liberal when there are folks like Bob in this forum.
Liberals! Love em!!!.......the future of a great America once Trump is impeached.
Dorothy Hoyt-Reed 6 hours, 35 minutes ago
Does this mean I can open up a surgery? I mean, we don't need qualified anymore.
I had to prove I was highly qualified when I was a teacher, but she just proved that she didn't even take time to know some basic issues before the hearing. She didn't even do her homework, because she knew that she would be confirmed. I mean several senators, including our own Roberts, owe her and her family big time.
And if you look at studies that make up for differences in socio economic backgrounds, you will find that our education is just as good, except we have to fight against the anti-intellectual pop culture more. Plus we educate everyone. Actually if we structured our educational system much like the rest of the world, scores might be different. You can even drop out of high school, get a GED, and eventually a college degree in the US. We have more options to mess up as kids. In other countries, you are monitored early on, and if you do not show academic talent at an early age, you will be required to attend a vocational school for job training. So those high school students who are being tested in other countries are not in the vocational schools.
But maybe we aren't getting very well educated (except in how to take exams). I mean we have a president who doesn't think the news reports terror attacks, even though they do. But I guess if you are just too busy keeping up with the Kardashians, then you probably don't have time to watch the news or read newspapers.
Dorothy Hoyt-Reed 6 hours, 32 minutes ago
Oh and what incentive does Devos have to help with student loans. Her family has a collection agency that collects on student loans. Conflict of interest? Why not?
Sam Crow 4 hours, 5 minutes ago
Yet another ridiculous statement from you Dottie.
I guess USD 497 will be buying Amway cleaning products now with that thinking.
Get serious.
Clara Westphal 6 hours, 8 minutes ago
When questioned during her hearing, she didn't know what a Pell Grant was. Terrible choice.
Josh Berg 5 hours, 51 minutes ago
Maybe if the DNC had put a little more money and effort into some of those contested Senate races last year then you would have enough votes to block DeVos. The corruption and conflicts of interests that you all speak about are the exact reason why DeVos got nominated and confirmed in the first place. In any event, I have no idea how some of you are going to make it through 4 years if you are complaining so much about a few weeks.
Dorothy Hoyt-Reed 4 hours, 51 minutes ago
You aren't looking at what they should be doing now. They are elected officials. They represent all the people who live in their district. There have been Democrats who voted for other nominees, because they considered the nominee to be qualified, like Gen. Mattis for example. The Democrats did not vote on a party line. They voted for someone they considered qualified.
On the other hand the Republicans have pretty much voted on a party line, and those who didn't will probably get punished in some way. If you listen to her hearing you can tell she didn't even try to study up beforehand. She plagiarized one of her written questions. As Clara said, she didn't know what a Pell grant is. She didn't know the difference between growth and proficiency measurements. She didn't even try to pretend to be competent. It's like letting your dentist take out your gall bladder, just because he hired your son to work in his office.
Harlan Hobbs 2 hours, 58 minutes ago
Hope she closes the damn department down and returns all of the siphoned funds and bureaucracy back to the states. Then, the liberals can sit on it and spin.
Sign in to comment